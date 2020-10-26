Padraig Amond set to return for Newport
Striker Padraig Amond is set to return for Newport with manager Michael Flynn having to change a winning line-up at home to Colchester.
Flynn named the same side for the third game running at Bradford on Saturday and was rewarded with a 3-0 win that took the Exiles to the top of Sky Bet League Two.
But striker Saikou Janneh pulled up before half-time and veteran Irishman Amond, who scored within two minutes of his arrival, is ready to partner Tristan Abrahams in attack.
Newport’s clean sheet at Bradford was their third in a row and Flynn’s men have now gone 299 minutes without conceding a goal.
Colchester have climbed to ninth on the back of successive home wins against Forest Green and Harrogate but have yet to win away this season.
U’s boss Steve Ball reported no injuries after the Harrogate victory and could name an unchanged side.
Ben Stevenson marked his return to the Colchester starting line-up on Saturday with a second-half winner.
Left-back Ryan Clampin and midfielder Tom Lapslie (both knee) remain out, but the pair are closing in on a first-team returns.