Padraig Amond nets late winner as League Two leaders Newport edge Colchester
Padraig Amond’s last-minute winner sealed a narrow 2-1 Sky Bet League Two win over Colchester at a wet Rodney Parade to retain Newport’s spot at the top of the table.
In a dramatic finish, Colchester’s Jevani Brown cancelled out Scott Twine’s opener with just a minute left of normal time and it looked like it would earn the visitors a point.
But Mike Flynn’s side went straight up the other end to grab a winner when Amond converted from a goalmouth scramble following a corner.
The result extended Newport’s best-ever start to a league campaign and saw their winning run reach four matches.
County took the lead after 51 minutes after dominating a goalless first half.
It was another outrageous strike from Twine, this time from 25 yards after he had struck the crossbar in the first half with a free-kick.
County had defended solidly until Colchester substitute Brown tapped home after Nick Townsend had spilled Kwame Poku’s effort.
But the Exiles were not to be beaten and Amond won it after Mickey Demetriou headed down a set-piece from Twine.