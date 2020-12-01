Paddy McNair signs new Middlesbrough deal
Paddy McNair has signed a new contract to keep him at Middlesbrough until the end of the 2023-24 season.
The Northern Ireland international, who had 18 months remaining on his previous deal, is closing in on 100 appearances for Boro.
The 25-year-old has become the latest player to commit his future to the club, following the recent extensions of Jonny Howson, Anfernee Dijksteel and Sam Folarin.
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is delighted to have tied the central defender down for the long term.
“It’s another step in the right direction for the club,” Warnock told the club’s website.
“We want to almost build a team around Paddy. He has excelled this season, and he’s loving every minute of it. It took him two seconds to agree to a new contract which I thought was fantastic.
“I’m absolutely delighted and this is another important step for the club for the future.”