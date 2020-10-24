Paddy Madden and Ched Evans help Fleetwood beat 10-man Gillingham

Paddy Madden grabbed Fleetwood's opener - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:20pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
Fleetwood claimed their first away league victory of the season as goals from Paddy Madden and Ched Evans earned them a 2-0 win at out-of-form Gillingham

The Gills had the best chances in an even first half, with Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler producing a stunning save to tip Dominic Samuel’s low shot wide.

John Akinde also fired against the post after Fleetwood’s Harvey Saunders had earlier seen his half-volley superbly blocked by on-loan Arsenal defender Zech Medley.

Gillingham should have taken the lead seven minutes into the second half following calamitous goalkeeping from Leutwiler, but Alex MacDonald crashed his effort off the underside of the bar.

Madden was in the right place at the right time to score the visitors’ opener after 66 minutes after Callum Camps’ header rebounded off the bar and into his path.

The hosts played the final seven minutes of the game with 10 men after Connor Ogilvie received his second yellow card for a foul on Jay Matete.

And substitute Evans sealed Fleetwood’s victory in stoppage time as he shot low past Jack Bonham after the Gillingham players had stopped to claim a handball in the build-up.

