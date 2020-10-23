Oxford wait on injured pair Anthony Forde and Rob Atkinson
Anthony Forde and Rob Atkinson are major doubts for Oxford’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Swindon on Saturday.
Midfielder Forde and defender Atkinson both came off during Tuesday’s 3-2 win over MK Dons with groin injuries.
Cameron Brannagan is again ruled out by his eye infection, Jamie Hanson (ankle) is also sidelined, and it is thought the game will come too soon for skipper John Mousinho.
Sam Winnall could return after missing the MK Dons match due to a hamstring issue.
It remains to be seen if Swindon’s Dion Donohue is able to play a part at the Kassam Stadium.
Boss Richie Wellens has revealed Donohue sustained a groin problem earlier this week but “might be fit for Saturday”.
The Robins have also had Donoue’s fellow defenders Rob Hunt, Zeki Fryers and Dion Conroy out of action.
And Brett Pitman, Ellis Iandolo and Jordan Lyden have been in the treatment room as well.