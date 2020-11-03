Oxford snap up defender Jordan Obita

Oxford have signed former Reading full-back Jordan Obita.

The 26-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season, with an option for a further year.

Oxford-born Obita has been training with the Sky Bet League One side for the last few weeks having been released by Reading in the summer.

Boss Karl Robinson said on Oxford’s website: “To pick up someone who has made over 200 appearances, mostly at a higher level, is great for us and gives us options and real competition at left-back and on the left of midfield.

“People will know he has had injury problems in the past, that’s why we took our time and gave him a chance to prove he is fit and can stand up to what will be a very demanding schedule.

“But he has slotted in very well, he is another local lad from Oxford who obviously knows the culture of the city and the club and he now gets the chance to show us what he can do.”

Obita said: “I’ve been impressed by everything I have seen over the last few weeks and can’t wait to get started. I’ve worked hard not just over the last couple of weeks but all summer as well.

“This is a good squad of players and all I want to do now is keep training as hard as I can and be part of a side that goes on a run and starts getting to where we know we should be in the table.”

Obita made over 150 first-team appearances for Reading after joining their academy at the age of seven, and has also spent time on loan at Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oldham.