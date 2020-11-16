Oxford could be boosted by return of trio for Crewe clash

James Henry, left, has been sidelined recently due to a knee injury (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:52pm, Mon 16 Nov 2020
Oxford trio James Henry, Alex Gorrin and Sean Clare could all return to league action against Crewe.

Midfielders Gorrin (hamstring) and Henry (knee) have been struggling with injury in recent weeks, while defender Clare has been nursing a hip problem.

Cameron Brannagan (eye infection) remains unavailable and fellow defender Rob Atkinson (groin) is expected back in contention for Saturday’s game at Wigan.

Midfielder Jamie Hanson is closing in on his return after an ankle injury as Oxford bid for back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Crewe boss Dave Artell has reported no major new injury concerns as his side face their fifth successive midweek fixture.

The Railwaymen beat League One leaders Peterborough 2-0 at home on Saturday and Artell could select from an unchanged squad.

Midfielder Luke Murphy is pushing for a start having overcome a groin problem to step off the bench at the weekend.

Striker Chris Porter (quad) and defender Donervon Daniels (hamstring) have missed out in recent weeks and will be assessed.

