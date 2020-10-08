Owen Windsor hoping to keep up the goals at Grimsby
12:20pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Owen Windsor hopes he can take his goalscoring form with West Brom’s Under-23 side into his loan spell at Grimsby.
The 19-year-old has scored five goals in as many matches this season for the Baggies’ Premier League 2 squad but will now spend the rest of the campaign on loan with the Mariners.
“I have started the season well with the Under-23s at West Brom with my goals and performances, which is great for my confidence,” Windsor told Grimsby’s website.
“However, I’m playing here now so that all doesn’t matter if I can’t carry it on with this team.
“Hopefully, I can kick on with Grimsby and keep the goals and performances coming whilst I’m here.”