Owen Windsor hoping to keep up the goals at Grimsby

Grimsby Town v Hull City – Pre-Season Friendly – Blundell Park
Grimsby Town v Hull City – Pre-Season Friendly – Blundell Park - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:20pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Owen Windsor hopes he can take his goalscoring form with West Brom’s Under-23 side into his loan spell at Grimsby.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in as many matches this season for the Baggies’ Premier League 2 squad but will now spend the rest of the campaign on loan with the Mariners.

“I have started the season well with the Under-23s at West Brom with my goals and performances, which is great for my confidence,” Windsor told Grimsby’s website.

“However, I’m playing here now so that all doesn’t matter if I can’t carry it on with this team.

“Hopefully, I can kick on with Grimsby and keep the goals and performances coming whilst I’m here.”

