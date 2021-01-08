Owen Gallacher signs contract extension with Burton
Burton’s Owen Gallacher has agreed a new extended contract with the League One club.
The versatile 21-year-old joined the Brewers in September and has since made seven appearances for Albion.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has overseen the agreement of the new terms after starting his second spell at the helm of the club when he replaced Jake Buxton as manager on New Year’s Day.
“I’m happy that Owen has extended his deal with the club,” Hasselbaink said on the Burton website.
“I hope that he takes the opportunity given to him and does everything he can to tie down a regular playing position.”
On signing the new deal, Gallacher said: “I’m delighted to be staying as that’s always what I’ve wanted.
“Since I walked into the club I’ve loved every minute. I haven’t played as many games as I’ve wanted to, but I think that when I have played I’ve showed what I can do.
“Hopefully I can play some more games and can help us to get out of the relegation zone in order to stay up.
“I want to kick on and show the new gaffer and the fans what I can do.”