Outbreak of Covid cases at Manchester City sees Everton game postponed

Manchester City's match at Everton has been postponed after further positive Covid-19 cases at the club
Manchester City's match at Everton has been postponed after further positive Covid-19 cases at the club (PA Wire)
By Dylan Terry
16:45pm, Mon 28 Dec 2020
An outbreak of further positive Covid-19 cases at Manchester City has forced their Premier League trip to Everton to be postponed just four hours before kick-off.

Three days after Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positive tests the club announced another round of testing had “returned a number of positive cases”.

City lodged a request to postpone the match on Monday morning with confirmation coming around 4pm after a hastily-arranged Premier League board meeting.

