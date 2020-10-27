Opening blast helps Carlisle brush aside Morecambe
Depleted Morecambe were put to the sword as they failed to recover from an opening salvo which laid the foundations for a 3-1 Carlisle win.
The unfortunate Yann Songo’o sliced an attempted clearance into his own net with 23 seconds played.
Midfielder Jon Mellish netted just two minutes later when he bagged his sixth goal in seven October games.
It was worrying stuff for Morecambe, who had shipped a hefty 16 goals in the league prior to kick-off.
But they settled and Songo’o redeemed himself with a headed goal with 11 minutes left.
However, any thoughts of a fightback were quashed when George Tanner sprinted into the area to bury a superb strike to restore the two-goal cushion three minutes from time.
It is now four games without a win for Derek Adams’ side, who will hope to see key players return sooner rather than later.
But a six-game unbeaten run for the Cumbrians suggests they could be one of the teams to watch as they continue to loiter around the upper reaches of the division.