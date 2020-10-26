Olly Lancashire could return for Crewe’s clash with League One leaders Lincoln
Crewe could be benefited by the return of defender Olly Lancashire when they face Lincoln on Tuesday evening.
The 31-year-old has been absent with a thigh problem but has been closing in on a return and may be fit to feature.
Fellow defender Donervon Daniels may also return to action for David Artell’s side.
The centre-back has been absent with a muscular issue for the past three fixtures.
Lincoln could be without defender Lewis Montsma for the clash.
Monstma is suffering with a groin strain and could be replaced by Adam Jackson, who has overcome an ankle injury to return to fitness.
Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is also a doubt for Michael Appleton’s side.
The 31-year-old has picked up a thigh injury and his involvement will depend on a late assessment.