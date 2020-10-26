Olly Lancashire could return for Crewe’s clash with League One leaders Lincoln

Former Shrewsbury defender Olly Lancashire could return for Crewe
Former Shrewsbury defender Olly Lancashire could return for Crewe - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:50pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Crewe could be benefited by the return of defender Olly Lancashire when they face Lincoln on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year-old has been absent with a thigh problem but has been closing in on a return and may be fit to feature.

Fellow defender Donervon Daniels may also return to action for David Artell’s side.

The centre-back has been absent with a muscular issue for the past three fixtures.

Lincoln could be without defender Lewis Montsma for the clash.

Monstma is suffering with a groin strain and could be replaced by Adam Jackson, who has overcome an ankle injury to return to fitness.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is also a doubt for Michael Appleton’s side.

The 31-year-old has picked up a thigh injury and his involvement will depend on a late assessment.

