Ollie Palmer pushing for AFC Wimbledon debut against Shrewsbury

Ollie Palmer, right, joined AFC Wimbledon from Crawley - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:12pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Ollie Palmer is closing in on his AFC Wimbledon debut against Shrewsbury.

The striker, a summer signing from Crawley, is back in training after a groin injury.

Fit-again Jack Rudoni was an unused substitute at Swindon last weekend and has another week of training under his belt.

But Paul Osew is still struggling for fitness with a hip problem.

Shrewsbury could hand a debut to on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev.

The 25-year-old has joined the Shrews until January after an injury to first-choice keeper Matija Sarkic.

Iliev will challenge Harry Burgoyne, who has played the last two matches, for the position.

Dave Edwards, Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Sears are still on the injured list.

