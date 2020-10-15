Ollie Clarke faces late fitness test ahead of Bradford clash

Ollie Clarke File Photo
Ollie Clarke File Photo - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:37pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Mansfield will check on midfielder Ollie Clarke ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford.

Clarke will have a fitness test after missing the Stags’ goalless draw with Stevenage last weekend with a minor injury.

Manager Graham Coughlan has no other new injury concerns as he continues the search for a first win of the season.

Defender Joe Riley remains a long-term absentee with a knee problem.

Bradford will be without midfielder Gareth Evans for the trip to the One Call Stadium.

Evans is facing a fortnight out after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday’s loss to Harrogate.

Zeli Ismail remains on the sidelines with a similar problem but is expected to return soon.

Defender Paudie O’Connor completes a three-match ban for his sending off at Forest Green last month.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Mansfield

Preview

PA