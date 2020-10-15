Ollie Clarke faces late fitness test ahead of Bradford clash
Mansfield will check on midfielder Ollie Clarke ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford.
Clarke will have a fitness test after missing the Stags’ goalless draw with Stevenage last weekend with a minor injury.
Manager Graham Coughlan has no other new injury concerns as he continues the search for a first win of the season.
Defender Joe Riley remains a long-term absentee with a knee problem.
Bradford will be without midfielder Gareth Evans for the trip to the One Call Stadium.
Evans is facing a fortnight out after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday’s loss to Harrogate.
Zeli Ismail remains on the sidelines with a similar problem but is expected to return soon.
Defender Paudie O’Connor completes a three-match ban for his sending off at Forest Green last month.