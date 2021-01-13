Oldham sign German winger Marcel Hilssner on loan from Coventry

Marcel Hilssner is yet to make a first-team appearance for Coventry
Marcel Hilssner is yet to make a first-team appearance for Coventry (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:48pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Coventry winger Marcel Hilssner has joined Oldham on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the Sky Blues since his summer arrival from Paderborn but Oldham manager Harry Kewell is delighted to make the German his first January signing.

“Marcel is a very talented player who is coming here to prove a point and to show everyone he’s ready to impress in English football,” Kewell told the club website.

“He likes to be direct with his play, is powerful and can create chances. He’ll give us another option across midfield and I’m excited to see what he can do for us in the second part of the campaign.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Oldham

PA