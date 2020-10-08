Oldham defender Andrea Badan an injury doubt for Morecambe clash
Oldham defender Andrea Badan is a major doubt for the visit of Morecambe.
The 22-year-old went down holding his leg early in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Colchester and his likely replacement in the starting line-up will be Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
New signing Dylan Bahamboula made his full debut in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Doncaster but was taken off at half-time, allowing Zak Dearnley to make a goalscoring return after four matches out with a groin problem and he will go straight back into the squad.
Manager Harry Kewell made five changes in midweek but will bring back the likes of on-loan Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont, George Blackwood, Conor McAleny and Ben Garrity.
Morecambe manger Derek Adams looks set to name an unchanged side for the third successive match.
On-loan Burnley striker Adam Phillips will continue to lead the line after three goals in four league matches.
Toumani Diagouraga serves the final match of his suspension after being sent off in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle.
Fellow defender Ibrahim Bakare, 18, who had been added to the first-team squad last year after impressing with the club’s academy, has been released.