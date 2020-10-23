Oldham again without manager Harry Kewell for Port Vale visit
Oldham manager Harry Kewell will again be absent from the touchline for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale as he continues to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test.
Kewell was forced to watch from home as the Latics drew 1-1 with Carlisle on Tuesday night and he will be missing once more this weekend.
Assistant coach Alan Maybury will again take charge from the dugout, with Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke in contention to make his full debut.
Andrea Badan (hamstring) and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson are still awaiting their returns from injury.
Port Vale are hoping to have David Amoo and Zak Mills fit and available for selection.
The pair have been missing with hamstring injuries but are both now in contention to return to John Askey’s squad.
However, the trip to Greater Manchester is expected to come too soon for Manny Oyeleke and Harry McKirdy.
Both are suffering with muscle strains which are likely to keep them sidelined for at least another week.