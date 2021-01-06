Offrande Zanzala leaves Crewe after contract was terminated by mutual consent

Crewe Alexandra v Shrewsbury Town – Papa John’s Trophy – Northern Group C – Gresty Road
Crewe Alexandra v Shrewsbury Town – Papa John’s Trophy – Northern Group C – Gresty Road (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:48am, Wed 06 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Crewe boss David Artell has confirmed striker Offrande Zanzala has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Alex last summer from Accrington, made just one league start for the club.

Artell told Crewe’s website: “Ossie goes with our best wishes. He is a good kid and I’m sure he will have a future in the game because he works his socks off.

“It wasn’t quite right for us and that can happen in football.

“Will his departure leave us short? I don’t think we are overloaded with players anyway but we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Crewe

PA