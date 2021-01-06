Offrande Zanzala leaves Crewe after contract was terminated by mutual consent
10:48am, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Crewe boss David Artell has confirmed striker Offrande Zanzala has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The 24-year-old, who joined the Alex last summer from Accrington, made just one league start for the club.
Artell told Crewe’s website: “Ossie goes with our best wishes. He is a good kid and I’m sure he will have a future in the game because he works his socks off.
“It wasn’t quite right for us and that can happen in football.
“Will his departure leave us short? I don’t think we are overloaded with players anyway but we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.”