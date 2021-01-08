Offrande Zanzala joins Carlisle until the end of the season
10:15am, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Sky Bet League Two leaders Carlisle have boosted their options with the signing of striker Offrande Zanzala.
The forward has agreed a deal with the Cumbria outfit until the end of the season after he was released by Crewe earlier this month.
A Derby academy graduate, ex-Accrington attacker Zanzala is familiar with the likes of Callum Guy, Nick Anderton and Aaron Hayden in the Carlisle squad.
“Being honest, Ozzy is a player we’ve had on the radar for some time,” boss Chris Beech told the official club website.
“He’s hungry to succeed, he’s a great age at 24, and he wants to do well. As a football club, we all want to support that and I’m delighted we’ve managed to work ever so hard to get him with us.”