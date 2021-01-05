Odin Bailey signs Birmingham extension and will remain at Forest Green on loan
21:47pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Birmingham attacker Odin Bailey has signed an 18-month contract extension and will spend the rest of the campaign back on loan at Forest Green.
The 21-year-old came through the Blues’ youth team set-up and made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Portsmouth in August 2019.
Having been on loan at Forest Green during the second part of last season, Bailey rejoined the Sky Bet League Two club in October, making 17 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.
He wrote on Twitter: “Also buzzing to be able to extend my contract with @BCFC The hard work continues”.