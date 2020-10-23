Nuno Espirito Santo expects standards in Premier League to improve even more

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes it is too soon to label the Premier League as wide open.

Everton and Aston Villa are the early pacesetters with Villa having thumped champions Liverpool 7-2 before the international break.

Wolves host Newcastle on Sunday having won three of their opening five top-flight games.

There has been just one 0-0 draw in 48 games this season – between West Brom and Burnley – but Nuno is cautious over the Premier League’s start.

He said: “Every team is improving and needs time. As the competition goes by it will be a lot harder because the standards will grow.

“It’s too early to predict what is going to happen, we go game-by-game which is always our approach but it’s too early to predict what is going to happen.

“The Premier League is very hard and every game is very tough and you cannot predict anything.

“It’s very important when you are able to perform and to sustain the level of performance, which is what we aim for.

“I’m expecting a very tough match on Sunday, Newcastle have a good manager, we know him well.

“They have talented players and it is going to be very tough. It’s very early in the competition to establish the difference between the teams.”

Max Kilman is in line for his third start of the season after he signed a new five-year deal this week with Nuno impressed with his development.

“Max started with us a long time ago, he established himself in the first team and had a chance to play many games last season,” he said. “He is doing well, he performed well, he is working hard and is very committed so I’m very pleased.”

Jonny is out with his long-term knee injury but Marcal is expected to be fit after recovering from a calf problem.

Nuno added: “We have some problems from the last game, we’re still assessing and we have to wait.”