Nottingham Forest trio doubtful for Derby clash as Kamil Grosicki saga continues
Nottingham Forest trio Joe Worrall, Fouad Bachirou and Tyler Blackett are all doubtful for the visit of arch-rivals Derby on Friday.
Worrall and Bachirou have been out since September, while Blackett has missed both of new manager Chris Hughton’s two matches in charge.
Forest are still awaiting confirmation of whether their loan deal for West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki has gone through, almost a week after the deadline, as a paperwork wrangle rumbles on.
Anthony Knockaert, another loan signing whose deal did go through, will be hoping to make the squad having not featured in the two games since his arrival.
Under-pressure Derby boss Phillip Cocu looks set to start Tom Lawrence again despite admitting he does not yet know whether the forward can manage 90 minutes.
Lawrence missed three months with a shoulder injury but has built up his fitness with 30 minutes and an hour in the last two matches, with his first start since July coming in the midweek defeat to Huddersfield.
Player-coach Wayne Rooney continues his self-isolation after his contact with a Covid-positive individual.
Midfielder Louie Sibley is fit again after a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for a month and he will go straight into the squad, while new signing Jordon Ibe – who has not played in 13 months – and Krystian Bielik, out since January with a knee injury, are set to play for the Under-23s on Friday lunchtime as they build up their fitness.