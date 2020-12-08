Nottingham Forest lock down young striker Will Swan to long-term deal
12:35pm, Tue 08 Dec 2020
Nottingham Forest have announced striker Will Swan has signed a new contract with the club.
The 20-year-old Forest academy graduate made his senior debut when he came off the bench in last month’s 1-0 loss to Swansea, and he also featured in the 2-0 defeat at Reading on Saturday.
His first-team breakthrough comes after scoring eight times for the club’s under-23s this season.
Forest said in a statement on their official website that Swan had signed a new “long-term” contract, without giving further detail as to its length.