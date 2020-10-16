Norwich suffer Onel Hernandez injury blow
Norwich winger Onel Hernandez is facing up to three months out following surgery on an adductor injury.
The Cuban had made four appearances in the Sky Bet Championship so far, but is now set for another extended spell of rehabilitation.
A statement on the Norwich club website read: “Onel Hernandez is set to be out of action for between 10 and 12 weeks following confirmation of an adductor injury.
“The Cuban midfielder has since undergone a successful minor operation.
“He will now work his way back to full fitness under the guidance of the club’s medical and sports science staff.”
Hernandez, 27, saw his campaign curtailed last season by knee surgery, which ruled him out from February until the Premier League season restarted in June – with the Canaries losing every game to finish bottom.
Daniel Farke’s bid to take Norwich straight back up had already been dealt a blow with midfielder Kieran Dowell, a summer signing from Everton, suffering ankle ligament damage which needed surgery.