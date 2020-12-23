Northampton’s Joe Martin handed one-match ban for reaction to red card
13:27pm, Wed 23 Dec 2020
Northampton defender Joe Martin has been given a one-match ban by the FA for his reaction to being sent off against Crewe.
Martin, who has also been fined £1,200, was sent off midway through the second half of the Cobblers’ 2-1 defeat.
A statement on the FA Spokeperson Twitter account said: “Joe Martin has been suspended for one match and fined £1,200 following two breaches of FA Rule E3 that occurred at an EFL League One match against Crewe Alexandra FC on Saturday 12 December 2020.
“The defender admitted that his language towards a match official was improper, abusive and insulting both following his dismissal in the 69th minute of the match and in or around the tunnel area at the end of the match.”