Northampton without suspended Joe Martin for clash with Peterborough
Northampton will be without suspended defender Joe Martin for the derby clash with Peterborough in Sky Bet League One.
Martin serves a one-match ban after being dismissed for two bookings during last weekend’s defeat at Bristol Rovers.
Cobblers boss Keith Curle has close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal and is hoping an unnamed player can overcome illness in time to play.
Town midfielder Scott Pollock, who is yet to feature this term, remains sidelined with a groin problem.
Peterborough will be forced into a change in midfield as Jack Taylor is on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under 21s.
With Taylor absent at Sixfields, Louis Reed, Reece Brown and Ethan Hamilton will compete for the two spots in central midfield.
Posh’s 17-year-old forward Ricky-Jade Jones, who has made one substitute appearance this season, requires a leg operation and has been ruled out for at least two months.
Attacking midfielder Ryan Broom is pushing for a starting role after coming off the bench to score in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Swindon.