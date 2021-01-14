Northampton take Mickel Miller off Rotherham’s hands
Northampton have signed striker Mickel Miller on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old has departed Championship side Rotherham to join the Cobblers, having made nine appearances for the Millers since joining in July last year.
Miller began his career at Carshalton Athletic and represented Hamilton for two seasons before signing for Rotherham.
“Mickel is a player we have been tracking for some time and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the club,” manager Keith Curle told Northampton’s official website.
“He has attributes that we think can improve us. He is a tricky player with a lot of pace who can play either wide or centrally. He is a goal threat himself and he is also a player who can create opportunities for others.
“He also works really hard when his team does not have the ball and that is something we demand of every player who represents Northampton Town.”