Northampton striker Matt Warburton joins Yeovil on loan for rest of season

By NewsChain Sport
16:52pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Northampton striker Matt Warburton has joined Vanarama National League outfit Yeovil on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in six appearances in all competitions this season but has found himself down the pecking order at Sixfields Stadium.

Boss Keith Curle told the club’s official website: “Matt has done well for us so far this season, but competition for places in his position is really tough in the squad and moving forwards he may not have played the amount of football he would have wanted.

“He is an excellent professional and he wants and needs to be playing regularly, so this move makes sense for all parties.

“We wish Matt well at Yeovil, I am sure he will do a good job for them and we will of course monitor his progress.”

