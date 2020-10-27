Northampton sign Alan Sheehan
Northampton have announced the signing of veteran defender Alan Sheehan.
The 34-year-old, who captained Luton to back-to-back promotions to the Championship during a four-year stay at Kenilworth Road, has joined the Cobblers on an appearance-based contract.
Northampton manager Keith Curle told the club’s official website: “He is an influential figure, a leader, an excellent character, he understands his craft of defending and is a very good player.
“He has very high standards, he is a good organiser and an excellent example to other players around him. We have signed a top professional and someone who I feel will be of benefit to us.
“I managed him eight or nine years ago when he was at Notts County and he has an excellent football brain. He can play and he can defend and he spots danger.
“Having an old head out there who has been there and done it to push people around and organise things out on the field can only be a good thing.”