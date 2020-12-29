Northampton ease past Gillingham to climb out of League One relegation zone

Sam Hoskins gave Northampton the lead from the penalty spot
By NewsChain Sport
21:54pm, Tue 29 Dec 2020
Northampton moved out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Gillingham at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins, Danny Rose and Alan Sheehan were all on target as the Cobblers ended their four-game losing run with a crucial victory.

Cian Bolger and Hoskins were off target with early headers for the home side before Sheehan produced a brilliant block to deny Kyle Dempsey.

Northampton were ahead on the half-hour mark when Connor Ogilvie tripped Rose inside the penalty box and Hoskins stepped up to smash home from 12 yards.

The home side then had a second four minutes later as Rose turned in after Benny Ashley-Seal’s shot was saved, but Dempsey’s free-kick right on half-time left the game in the balance.

Northampton restored their two-goal lead just 90 seconds into the second half though as Ashley-Seal was fouled and Sheehan’s free-kick evaded everyone and dropped into the bottom corner.

Hoskins hit the post and Rose nearly had his second as Gillingham never looked like getting anything from the game.

