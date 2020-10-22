Northampton again without Joseph Mills and Scott Pollock for Charlton visit
Northampton will continue to be without Joseph Mills and Scott Pollock for the foreseeable future, including Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Charlton.
Mills sustained an ankle problem against Peterborough earlier this month and will likely need an operation which could see him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.
Pollock has yet to feature this season and underwent surgery on a groin injury this week.
On-loan Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall is also in recovery following a knee operation.
Charlton manager Lee Bowyer was given a boost after Alex Gilbey returned to training following injury.
The summer signing from MK Dons has not featured since September 19 after damaging his Achilles.
Marcus Maddison has also been unavailable with an ankle problem and has missed the Addicks’ last two matches, but is close to resuming training, although Saturday’s clash is expected to come too soon for the forward.
Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja remain sidelined for the trip to Northampton.