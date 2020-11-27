No plain sailing against Arsenal despite failure to launch – Wolves boss Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo denied Wolves have an advantage over Arsenal due to the Gunners’ plane problems.

Wolves go to the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday following their hosts’ European trip to Scandinavia.

The Gunners had planned to travel back immediately after the 3-0 Europa League win at Molde on Thursday but their flight was cancelled due to fog in Norway.

They flew back Friday morning instead but Nuno insisted the delays will not make the game any easier for Wolves.

“There’s no advantage, the schedule of the teams who compete in Europe is very demanding,” he said.

“I’m aware their flight was delayed due to fog but I know Arsenal have a good squad full of talented players who can produce. We cannot ever think any aspect will take the difficulty of the game away.

“I’m expecting a very tough game against very good players and a manager. We have been able to compete well against Arsenal and we have to do it again.”

Conor Coady has returned to training after missing Monday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton.

He was forced to self-isolate and pull out of the England squad this month after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus and missed his first Wolves league game in over three years.

Romain Saiss has also been self-isolating and will not feature at the Emirates Stadium.

Nuno added: “Coady is back in training and he is ready to go. Saiss is still in self-isolation, it’s a different situation, we have to wait for a negative test for him to join the group.

“We are going to be tested next week and hopefully he can have a negative test and can join us because we miss him.”

Wolves are ninth in the table, four points adrift of the top four, but Nuno is reserving his judgement on the opening quarter of the season.

He said: “We go game by game, after the international break we are able to have some time to work and all the teams will improve. My first thought is it’s too early due to the quick turnaround to make any kind of assessment.”