No new worries for in-form Doncaster
Doncaster have no fresh injury concerns as they look to continue a strong run of form when they host Sky Bet League One rivals Crewe on Saturday.
Rovers have won four of their last five league games, including ending Ipswich’s unbeaten start to the season with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Boss Darren Moore is unlikely to want to tinker with that side too much after an impressive display against the promotion favourites – but winger Jason Lokilo will be pushing for a recall having been an unused substitute in the last two games.
Rayhaan Tulloch, on loan from West Brom, missed out on the Ipswich win with a hamstring problem, while Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules is nursing a knock.
David Artell saw his Crewe side slip to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Sunderland in midweek.
Having had a recent spate of positive Covid-19 test results, Crewe’s fixture list has been chopped and changed and Artell suggested after the loss that a number of his players need a rest.
Crewe will be hopeful of having defender Donervon Daniels available after he missed the last two games with a muscular injury.
Olly Lancashire could also offer more coverage at the back if he is deemed fit enough to be involved following a thigh complaint.