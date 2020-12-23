No new injury worries for Crewe ahead of Fleetwood clash

Crewe boss David Artell (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:39pm, Wed 23 Dec 2020
In-form Crewe appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Sky Bet League One home clash with Fleetwood on Boxing Day.

Midfielder Callum Ainley remains sidelined after undergoing hamstring surgery earlier this month.

Defender Perry Ng is still absent due to his six-match suspension, with two more fixtures to go before it is complete.

David Artell’s ninth-placed men head into the contest unbeaten in their last five league matches and on a three-game winning streak.

It seems certain that Ched Evans will not feature for Fleetwood following manager Joey Barton’s comments about the striker on Saturday.

After Evans was left out of the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw with Wigan, Barton said “you have to act if someone keeps crossing the line” and “there has to be a change of scenery for him now”, adding: “It’s nothing major, it’s just a number of things that have gone on recently.”

Midfielder Sam Finley missed the game having suffered a knock against Portsmouth four days earlier. Defender Sam Stubbs underwent knee surgery last week, and goalkeeper Joel Coleman (hamstring) continues his recovery.

Fleetwood are a place lower than Crewe in the table, one point behind them.

