No new injury worries for Cambridge ahead of Bolton’s visit
Cambridge have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Bolton.
However, manager Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of a busy fixture schedule in November.
Hiram Boateng has only made one start since January and is among the players who could be rested.
Liam O’Neil will remain absent with a long-term hamstring injury.
Nathan Delfouneso will be available for Bolton’s trip.
The striker missed the draw against Barrow on Tuesday for the birth of his child but is expected to return at the weekend.
Meanwhile, midfielder Tom White is likely to be available to manager Ian Evatt ahead of schedule.
Blackburn loanee White suffered an injury against Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy on October 6, and was ruled out for four to six weeks with ligament damage, but has returned to training.