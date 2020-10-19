No new injury problems for Gillingham ahead of Portsmouth clash
Steve Evans has no new injury concerns ahead of Gillingham’s Tuesday night League One clash with Portsmouth.
Club captain Kyle Dempsey has recovered from injury and returned to action on Saturday as the side were beaten 2-0 by MK Dons.
Tom O’Connor is also back in the fold after re-joining training following his time with the Republic of Ireland over the international break.
Former Pompey loanee Stuart O’Keefe is the only absentee, having undergone surgery on an ankle injury that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.
Portsmouth have been dealt a blow by an injury to striker Ellis Harrison.
The 26-year-old limped off the pitch during the club’s 1-0 loss to Doncaster on Saturday.
The club have since confirmed that the Welsh forward will be absent for at least a fortnight as he recovers from the issue, with John Marquis set to lead the line.
Beyond that Kenny Jackett has no further injury issues, with Michael Jacobs and Ryan Williams among those pushing for recalls.