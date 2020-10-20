No new injury concerns for Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has no fresh selection concerns for the Sky Bet Championship game with Brentford but looks set to remain without a host of players.
Owls defender Liam Palmer (back) could possibly return against the Bees, while midfielders Liam Shaw (ankle) and Izzy Brown (knee) will also be assessed.
Defenders Tom Lees (groin), Dominic Iorfa (hamstring), Chey Dunkley (leg) and Osaze Urhoghide (knee) are not expected to be involved.
On-loan forward Jack Marriott, borrowed from Derby, is pushing for a full debut after coming off the bench during Saturday’s win at Birmingham.
Brentford pair Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes should be fit to feature at Hillsborough.
Striker Toney and midfielder Marcondes were each substituted having sustained knocks during Saturday’s win over Coventry but manager Thomas Frank says the problems are not serious.
Frank intends to change his starting XI in South Yorkshire due to his side’s busy fixture schedule.
Bees goalkeeper David Raya made his first league start of the season against the Sky Blues and will hope to retain his spot ahead of Luke Daniels.