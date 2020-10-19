No fresh personnel issues for Northampton boss Keith Curle ahead of Swindon game
Northampton boss Keith Curle has no fresh concerns ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash with Swindon.
Cobblers midfielder Shaun McWilliams was substituted due to cramp during Saturday’s loss at Plymouth but is expected to be available.
On-loan forward Joe Nuttall, who has made a single substitute appearance this season, has returned to parent club Blackpool for treatment after undergoing a knee operation.
Wing-back Joseph Mills has been sent to see a specialist about an ankle injury sustained against Peterborough on October 10, while midfielder Scott Pollock (groin) remains out.
Swindon boss Richie Wellens could opt for changes at Sixfields following Saturday’s home loss to Sunderland.
Defender Rob Hunt and winger Diallang Jaiyesimi were both substituted at half-time by Wellens against the Black Cats.
Robins striker Brett Pitman (groin) remains out, while Jordan Lyden (calf) is also unavailable.
Zeki Fryers and Ellis Iandolo are not expected to return. Dion Conroy is a long-term absentee.