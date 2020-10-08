No fresh injury concerns for Cheltenham ahead of Crawley clash
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s League Two clash with Crawley.
Goalkeeper Scott Flinders made a successful return to action as the Robins defeated Plymouth in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.
The 45-minute appearance was the 34-year-old’s first for the Robins since suffering a broken leg in January and he will now be looking for more first-team opportunities as he continues his comeback.
Alfie May and Alex Addai both played in midweek after injury, with only Sean Long (hip) and Callum Ebanks (knee) questionable inclusions against Crawley.
Crawley manager John Yems will be without wingers Filipe Morais and Ashley Nathaniel-George for the clash after both left the club this week.
Portuguese veteran Morais terminated his contract with the club by mutual consent on Tuesday.
Nathaniel-George, meanwhile, signed a deal with Crawley’s League Two rivals Southend on Monday.
Beyond that, Yems has no new injury issues with Ashley Nadesan having returned in good form after an injury.