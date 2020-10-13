No club-versus-country row over Harry Kane, says England boss Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane.

Tottenham striker Kane was confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s Nations League victory over Belgium as he nursed a muscular issue.

Southgate has since suggested Kane could be ready for action from kick-off against Denmark on Wednesday night, although full-backs Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell have left the squad.

England v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – League A – Wembley Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)

“That is not the conversations we have been having with Spurs medically, and not conversations we have been having in the camp,” the England manager said at a press conference.

“He has not had an injury, he was feeling delayed muscles soreness, which can happen to athletes.

“We don’t risk players, my priority is always the welfare of players.”

Southgate did not initially elaborate on the reasons behind Trippier and Chilwell’s early departure from the camp.

“It is not ideal,” he said. “But we are used to dealing with these things.

“We have to adapt and when one player is missing, it is an opportunity for others.”

Southgate feels his team can take confidence from the win over Belgium into the challenges ahead.

He said: “We are where we are now as a team and are a team with some experience, and so that should give us some belief.

“We also know there is more to be working at. It is only a really good result if we get a win against Denmark.”

Meanwhile. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford feels England’s young players have proven they can step up.

“The atmosphere of the squad is terrific, we all understand we are all together as one, especially in tournament football,” he said.

“Looking forward, I think it is a big strength of ours to have so many players who can make differences on the pitch.

“We have to work together and whatever way we can beat a team, that is what we have to do to get the win.

“The more opportunities we have to do that, it just shows the strength we have.”