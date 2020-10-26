No change for Southend as they seek first win against Oldham
Southend have no fresh injury concerns as they look for their first Sky Bet League Two win of the campaign at home to Oldham.
Mark Molesley’s side sit bottom of the EFL having taken just two points from their opening eight games.
Defender Nathan Ralph (knee) is missing and is awaiting a specialist’s opinion on the injury suffered in the recent loss to Salford.
Lewis Gard has already been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.
Oldham assistant manager Alan Maybury will once again be in charge of the Latics from the dugout.
Manager Harry Kewell will be watching from home after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
Maybury has taken one point from his two games at the helm in Kewell’s absence.
Former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is in line to start having come on at half-time in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Port Vale having recovered from injury – but Andrea Badan (hamstring) is missing.