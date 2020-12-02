Nigel Clough hails ‘perfect away performance’ from Mansfield at Cambridge

Nigel Clough was delighted with his Mansfield side after their victory at Cambridge

Clough’s side started the night in the League Two relegation zone but moved up to 19th with a fourth away win in a row in all competitions.

Jamie Reid struck the winner on 64 minutes, ending Cambridge’s unbeaten league record on home soil as they finished the night sixth.

“I thought it was an absolutely perfect away performance,” said Clough afterwards.

“The only thing lacking was we didn’t get that second goal, which in the last 10 minutes we had the opportunities to do. The overall standard of performance was excellent tonight as well as the result.

“There were one or two great saves from Marek and defending as well in and around our penalty area.

“We just needed to take a bit more care with the pass to go and pick them off on the break, but I can’t find fault with any of them tonight. It was just a brilliant away performance.

“I think we’ve only lost two in about 10 games which is a great run when you’re at the bottom of the league and that’s how you do it, small steps and you build confidence.

“It’s just good to see supporters back in stadiums. I don’t think it made any difference tonight at all to them (the players).

“If anything it’s going to favour the home teams that are allowed supporters back in when they get behind them so it won’t make any difference to our lads.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner felt his side didn’t hit the heights they are capable of in their defeat.

“It’s really good to see fans back,” Bonner said.

“I know how desperate people have been to come and see a game of live football and to see this team that have put in some really good performances and results so far this season.

“We weren’t able to do that tonight. We had a couple of moments second half where maybe we could have scored from and got something out of the game, but in the end it was a bit of a disappointing performance from us and we lacked a bit of quality with the ball at times.

“We probably didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“There were times when we did complete our passes and move the ball quickly and find yellow shirts. We looked like we could cause some problems but we didn’t do that enough.

“The only thing we can do now is react and respond in the right way and try and be a team that goes on runs of results. So no huge dramas but we know we’re a better team that we showed tonight.”