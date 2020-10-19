Niall Ennis in line to make Burton bow
On-loan striker Niall Ennis will hope to make his debut in Burton’s Sky Bet League One clash with Rochdale.
The 21-year-old, who spent last season with Doncaster, joined the Brewers until the end of the campaign from Wolves on Friday but was not eligible for the weekend draw with Bristol Rovers.
Goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara returned to the starting line-up against Rovers while academy graduate Ciaran Gilligan impressed on his first league start in the centre of midfield.
John Brayford, Michael Bostwick and Charles Vernam remain sidelined and Ryan Edwards will be assessed after missing out against Rovers.
Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy is likely to have to make a change in defence.
Paul McShane had to be substituted for the second consecutive match and will surely sit this one out, with Ryan McLaughlin in contention to replace him.
Tolaji Bola, on loan from Arsenal, was a bright spot in the weekend’s disappointing 3-0 loss to Hull and should keep his place at left-back.
Jimmy Ryan was preferred in midfield to Stephen Dooley against the Tigers but Barry-Murphy may well make changes after only one win this season. Stephen Humphrys and Yeboah Amankwah (both knee) remain sidelined.