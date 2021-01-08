N’Golo Kante absent for Chelsea’s tie with Morecambe

N’Golo Kante in action
N'Golo Kante in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:13pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s FA Cup third-round clash with Morecambe due to a hamstring injury.

The World Cup-winning midfielder is not expected to be out for long, but will not be ready take on the Shrimps on Sunday.

Andreas Christensen has a minor knee issue, while Reece James is not quite past a thigh concern.

Youngsters Tino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Henry Lawrence, Tino Livramento and Jude Soonsup-Bell have trained with Chelsea’s first team this week and could feature.

Brad Lyons could come straight into contention for Morecambe.

The 23-year-old Blackburn midfielder has joined the Shrimps on loan until the end of the season.

Morecambe are back in training after a Covid-19 shutdown while their players self-isolated for 10 days, and have a clean bill of health.

Manager Derek Adams was awarded the League Two manager of the month for December on Friday.

