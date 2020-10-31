Newport stay top as late Brandon Cooper goal sees off 10-man Harrogate
Swansea loanee Brandon Cooper ensured Newport stayed on top of League Two as he headed the winner in the 2-1 victory against 10-man Harrogate with two minutes to go at Rodney Parade.
Padraig Amond struck on the half-hour mark with a brilliant goal for the Exiles. Skipper Josh Labadie fed Liam Shephard wide on the right with an inch-perfect pass that split the vistors’ defensive line and the wing-back slid the ball across the box for Amond to finish in style.
Harrogate had Josh Falkingham sent off in the first half when he was shown a second yellow card for simulation after appealing for a penalty.
Visiting boss Simon Weaver made an immediate change, Connor Kirby replacing Brendan Kiernan, and would have been delighted as his side responded with a goal a minute before half-time. George Thomson’s corner was headed down by Dan Jones at the far post for Will Smith to prod home.
Aaron Martin had a goal disallowed for Harrogate and Thomson hit the side-etting as the 10 men gave a good account of themselves.
But it was to no avail as Wales Under-21 defender Cooper met Scott Twine’s deep corner at the far post to bag his first goal for the club and help Newpiort make it five league wins in a row for the first time since the club reformed.