Newport see off Bradford to climb to top of League Two table
Newport climbed to the top of League Two after a 3-0 win at Bradford
It was their sixth win in their first eight matches – their best ever start to a season.
They went ahead after just 45 seconds as a long throw from the left was only partially cleared and Scott Twine returned the ball into the box from the right, picking out the unmarked Mickey Demetriou, who scored with a low left-foot shot into the far corner.
Bradford made a positive response, enjoying most of the play and twice came close to scoring – when Billy Clarke seized on a loose ball only to see his shot blocked by keeper Nick Townsend in the seventh minute and then Townsend turned a close-range header from Lee Novak over the bar in the 27th minute.
However, Newport increased their lead a minute before half time through Padraig Amond two minutes after he came on as substitute. Tristan Abrahams laid the ball back to him and Amond scored with a low right-foot shot.
In the second half, Bradford came close to scoring when defender Anthony O’Connor saw his shot clip the bar, but fine diving saves from Richard O’Donnell to keep out shots from Liam Shephard in the 69th minute and Abrahams a minute later prevented Newport from going further ahead.
However, Newport did score a third goal with a stoppage-time penalty from former Bradford player Matty Dolan after Connor Wood brought down Twine.