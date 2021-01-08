Newport lure Jack Evans east from Swansea
17:50pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Newport have signed midfielder Jack Evans on a permanent basis from Sky Bet Championship side Swansea.
The 22-year-old, who spent the first half of this season on loan with Cypriot side Pafos, made his Swans debut in 2019 after recovering from cancer.
Having joined the Swans academy when he was eight, Evans has also spent time on loan at Mansfield.
He moves to the Exiles on a contract until the end of the season and will be joined by Bournemouth striker Jake Scrimshaw, who has signed a loan deal.
The 20-year-old heads to Rodney Parade having spent the first half of the campaign at League Two rivals Walsall.