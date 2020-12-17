Newport boss Michael Flynn has plenty of options against Oldham

Newport boss Michael Flynn has options at his disposal
Newport boss Michael Flynn has options at his disposal (PA Archive)
Newport manager Michael Flynn has options as he considers his squad ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Oldham.

Defender Ryan Haynes is expected to keep his place after returning from a groin injury in the 1-1 draw at Salford on Tuesday night, as is forward Tristan Abrahams.

Midfielder Lewis Collins made his first appearance since September, coming off the bench in the 63rd minute, and is pushing for a start.

Josh Sheehan’s late penalty secured a draw against the Ammies, keeping leaders Newport two points clear at the top.

Oldham could be without Danny Rowe again.

The striker has missed the club’s previous two games after suffering from muscle tightness.

Midfielder Zak Dearnley returned from injury to come off the bench as Latics faced both Bradford and Walsall in quick succession and will be available for selection again.

Forward George Blackwood remains out of action alongside defenders Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson, who are both still recovering from hamstring issues.

