Newport boss Michael Flynn could name unchanged side to face Walsall

Newport manager Michael Flynn has seen his side move three points clear at the top of League Two
By NewsChain Sport
16:20pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Newport boss Michael Flynn has no fresh injury concerns for the Sky Bet League Two game against Walsall at Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Kevin Ellison’s late winner kept County three points clear at the league summit as they edged out Port Vale 1-0 on Saturday.

Flynn welcomed back Wales international Josh Sheehan for that game, and it would no surprise if he kept faith with the same side, with County looking to preserve a 100 per cent home league record this season.

Ellison, though, could push for a first league start in Newport colours following his heroics against Port Vale.

Alfie Bates could return from suspension for Walsall’s trip to south Wales.

Bates missed the 3-0 loss at Cheltenham on Saturday after being sent off in the defeat against Southend.

Manager Darrell Clarke will also look at captain James Clarke, who returned from injury as a second-half substitute in the Cheltenham game.

And there is likely to be another opportunity for Jake Scrimshaw, who impressed on his first start in Walsall colours at Cheltenham.

