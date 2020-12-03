Newcastle waiting for Covid test results as they look to return to training

Newcastle are awaiting the results of the latest round of Covid tests as they look to return to training following the postponement of their Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

The Magpies were due to head for Villa Park on Friday evening, but were granted permission to reschedule the fixture on Tuesday after requesting a delay following a significant rise in positive cases within the camp.

Players and staff who were tested on Sunday have since undergone another round of checks, the results of which will be used to determine the way forward in discussions between the club, the Premier League and Public Health England, the PA news agency understands.

The club’s Darsley Park training headquarters, which were closed as a result of the spike, remain locked down as medics work to identify the source of the outbreak with the return of squad members to Tyneside following last month’s international break understood to be a focus.

In the meantime, players who were given personal training programmes during the first coronavirus lockdown earlier this year find themselves self-isolating and working from home once again with head coach Steve Bruce unable to begin planning for next Saturday’s clash with West Brom at St James’ Park.

The Villa game was the first Premier League fixture this season to be postponed as a result of Covid-19, with other clubs having being hit by positive tests, although perhaps not in such significant numbers at the same time.

Newcastle have not identified those affected, nor confirmed the number of cases amid speculation that the outbreak may have reached double figures.